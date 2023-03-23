Waterford train station closed after heavy rain leads to flooding

Waterford train station is closed until further notice due to flooding.

Irish Rail has notified customers that the Waterford to Hueston Dublin service will start from Kilkenny due to the circumstances.

Passengers coming from Thomastown will be transferred to Kilkenny via bus transfer to meet the train.

This is a re-ocurring issue that disrupted services a number of times last year following long periods of rain. This is the station’s first closure of 2023 due to flooding.

One customer tweeted: “Every single year. It’s the shocked faces when it happens every year is what gets me.”

Carlow Weather tweeted: “Those very high spring tides causing issues with coastal flooding.”