Water Safety Ireland warns people to remain vigilant this bank holiday weekend as temperatures rise

Water Safety Ireland has urged people not to underestimate the dangers of swimming in cold water ahead of the warm bank holiday weekend.

The caution comes as temperatures soar across the country however water temperatures still remain cold.

Swimming in cold water can result in the rapid cooling of muscles needed to swim and stay afloat.

The organisation has outlined a number of recommendations and advised people to always swim and stay within their depth, swim briefly and be mindful that any cooling of the muscles can make it more difficult to swim safely.

Members of the public should always enter the water slowly to acclimatize as sudden immersion in cold water can result in cold shock, which can lead to deep gasping, uncontrollable, rapid breathing and panic.

As temperatures continue to rise across the country, people should only swim at lifeguarded waterways this bank holiday weekend – these locations are available online.

If you cannot get to a lifeguarded waterway, swim in areas that are traditionally known to be safe and have ring buoys available for rescues. People should never swim in quarries or reservoirs.

A red flag means that a lifeguard is on duty but has deemed conditions to be too unsafe to swim.

The red and yellow flags mean a lifeguard is on duty and they’re patrolling between those flags.

People should never use inflatable toys in open water as they can be swept away by currents and offshore breezes.

Water Safety Ireland also warned parents to ensure their children are closely supervised at all times when near water.

In order to escape a rip current, you should swim parallel to the shore and then swim back ashore.

The charity also urged the public to never mix alcohol with water activities as alcohol is a factor in one third of drownings.

Those intending on visiting waterways this bank holiday weekend should also be aware of being stranded by incoming tides and carry a charged phone at all times and in an emergency, call 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

It is also vital to always wear a correctly fitted life jacket when boating and have a means of communication in a waterproof pouch.

Lastly, if you see somebody in trouble in the water, you should – shout, reach and throw.

Shout to calm, encourage and orientate the person, try to reach them with anything that prevents you from entering the water like clothing or a stick, and throw a ring buoy or any floating object to them.