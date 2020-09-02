Watch out for Aiden, Bella and Christoph - but most forecasters will hope Storm Saidhbhín never gets here

Watch out for Aiden, Bella and Christoph - they could be blowing a gale across the country this winter, although Saidhbhín may never arrive.

They are among the names that have been selected by Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological for the 2020/2021 storm season.

The names are in alphabetical order so while Aiden is a certainty, Met Éireann's head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said it will be a "really punishing season" if Saidhbhín is used.

It is the fifth year that Met Éireann and the UK Met Office have been naming storms together, with their Dutch counterparts joining them last year.

The range of names reflects the different nationalities involved, and the list comes with pronunciation aids.

The 2020/2021 list includes Aiden, Bella, Christoph, Darcy, Evert (pronounced Eh-vert), Fleur, Gavin, Heulwen (pronounced Hail-wen), Iain, Julia, Klaas (pronounced Klaa-s), Lilah (pronounced Ly-la), Minnie (pronounced Minn-eh), Naia (pronounced N-eye-a), Oscar, Phoebe, Ravi, Saidhbhín, Tobias, Veronica and Wilson.

The names alternate between genders and follow the US National Hurricane Centre convention of names beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z not being used.

The storm naming campaign aims to help raise the public's awareness of severe weather.

"The naming of storms by national met services (as well as colour coding weather warnings as Yellow, Orange or Red) provides a clear, authoritative and consistent message to the public and prompts people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property," said Ms Cusack, who is also chair of the European Met Services' Storm Naming Working Group.

She said they pick names which are easily pronounced, although some will be unfamiliar.

"The storm names also add an extra interest for people, with particular excitement in a family when one of their names appears in the list.

"We mostly pick names that can be easily pronounced, but some are less generally recognised.

"Perhaps, hopefully, we won't get as far as Heulwen, a striking Welsh girl's name, but for the non-Welsh among us we have included an aid to pronounce it just in case (Hail-wen).

"But although I would love in theory to be able to use the Irish name Saidhbhín, if we get that far down the list it will have been a really punishing season," said Ms Cusack.

For international storms, once they are named by any national met service globally, that name is retained if the storm moves into Irish waters.

For example, Storm Ophelia and Storm Lorenzo were named by the US National Hurricane Centre, while Storm Emma was named by the met service in Portugal before it arrived here - dumping record snowfalls .

A storm is named by a National Met Service when Orange- or Red-level winds are forecast to impact over a widespread area.

Irish Independent