Washout week in store as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for eight counties

A washout week is in store for most of the country as Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for eight counties.

The warning will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, and Waterford from 4am to 10pm tomorrow night.

A band of low pressure from the southwest means a wet and windy week for the country, which will most likely continue into the weekend.

"From today onwards it’s going to be quite wet,” Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said.

“There will be a lot of dry and sunny weather, but it's going to get cloudy in the southwest from early on and there will be a little bit of rain and drizzle in the southwest and the wind will start to pick up.

“From this evening it is going to be a bit breezier and then tonight it is going to turn quite wet.

"Then there will be some heavy falls and downpours, we have issued a yellow rainfall warning from Tuesday night into Wednesday night.”

Ms Kealy warned people in the eight counties where a Status Yellow warning has been issued that the heavy rainfall will lead to some localised flooding.

"With that type of rainfall heading North it could lead to some localised flooding, you are looking at a pretty wet start to Wednesday with heavy rain in many places.

“There will be a break with the rain on Wednesday afternoon and it will break for a little bit, it will be drier for a short time but it will be short-lived.

"After the first band of heavy rain another will follow, and this low pressure hanging out to the southwest will keep feeding those heavy falls.”

The forecaster said although temperatures will remain in the low to mid-teens, it will feel cooler at times due to the heavy rain and wind.

She added that although the forecast for the coming weekend is uncertain, the rain will likely continue.

“[The pressure] is coming from the south so the air will be mild but with the rain and the wind it’s not going to feel warm,” Ms Kealy said.

“The low pressure that is bringing the rain isn't going too far, so we could see it continue into the end of the week and possibly the weekend, there are some uncertainties this far out but there are no signs that it’ll be settling down.”