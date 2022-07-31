Temperatures are set to remain mild as thousands of people are climbing Croagh Patrick today for the annual pilgrimage of the summit.

It's the first time since 2019 that the annual pilgrimage will be held as normal.

Reek Sunday is held on the last Sunday of July, and for over 1,500 years people have climbed the mountain at Murrisk, Co Mayo as it is believed that St Patrick spent 40 days and 40 nights fasting on the summit of Croagh Patrick in 441AD.

Mass were being held today on the summit every hour from 8am to 2pm and there confessions will also be held.

Those taking part in the pilgrimage today were being warned to prepare for a physically demanding walk and to be prepared for all types of weather.

In order to preserve the site, the Catholic Church has asked pilgrims to stay on the defined path and heed instructions of stewards, the mountain rescue teams, Order of Malta, and gardaí.

Met Éireann said that while today will start off fairly misty and cloudy with some lingering rain or drizzle, drier and and brighter conditions in the northwest will become more widespread through the morning, with sunny spells and just isolated showers developing by the early afternoon.

It will remain mild today with highest temperatures of 17 to 20C.

Tonight will be mostly dry and calm with some light mist and fog.

However, it looks like the bank holiday Monday is set to be a washout, but dry and sunny weather is forecast for next weekend.

Falls of rain will begin to move in across much of the southern half of the country towards morning, paving the way for a wet Monday.

"[Monday] is mostly dull with outbreaks of rain extending northeastwards from the southwest through the day,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too.

"Highest temperatures will range 17C to 21C, in light to moderate southwest breezes.”

It will then be mixed for the rest of the week with rain to start, but dry settled conditions are expected to build by the end of the week.

"Blustery outbreaks of showery rain to start on Tuesday, followed by intermittent warm sunny spells too,” the national forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 18C to 24C in brisk moderate southwest winds.

"A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 15C to 20C with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly."

Thursday will then remain mostly dry with the possibility of long spells of sunshine as high pressure looks to build.

"Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to slowly build from Thursday onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.” the forecaster said.