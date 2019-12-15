Warning to Monday morning commuters as Met Éireann extend nationwide snow-ice warning

Monday morning commuters are being warned to take care after Met Éireann extended their nationwide snow-ice warning.

Met Éireann said that temperatures are expected to sink to as low as -3C tonight.

Earlier today, they extended their nationwide Status Yellow snow-ice warning until 10am, Monday morning.

This means Monday morning commuters could face difficult conditions including icy roads and slippery conditions under-foot.

However, forecasters predict there will be a reprieve from Wednesday with unsettled weather bringing warmer conditions and rain.

The indications are that Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day will see similar conditions.

Met Éireann forecast that commuters will see another 48 hours of icy morning starts before conditions become milder later this week.

Motorists were urged to drive with care.

"Monday will start cold and frosty across the country with icy stretches," a spokesperson said.

"Further showers will affect the northwest and coastal areas of the west, carrying further east for a time in the afternoon.

"Otherwise there will be a good deal of sunshine with afternoon highs of 3C and 5C.

"The cold conditions continue through to midweek when there’ll be a slight temporary reprieve.

"On Monday and Tuesday nights, temperatures will sink to minus 3C.

"On Wednesday a freshening south east wind will bring rain in to the south west by lunchtime, becoming widespread and heavy quickly through the day," they said.

"There will be a rise in temperatures to between 7C and 9C and the night will be frost free.

"Thursday currently looks like being another wet day with widespread frequent heavy showers merging at times to give longer spells of rain.

"The outlook to next weekend is for continued unsettled conditions although at this point Friday looks like being mainly dry."

Online Editors