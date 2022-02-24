Met Éireann is warning motorists to take extra care on roads this morning as “icy stretches” are possible in many parts of the country; especially on “untreated surfaces”.

It comes as a Status Yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the entire country until noon today.

Met Éireann said: “Blustery squally showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some thunder and lightning expected too.”

Meanwhile, a separate yellow wind alert for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is in place until 6 o’clock this evening.

Met Éireann is warning of “very strong and gusty west to northwest winds”.

The UK’s Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry which expires at 8 o’clock this evening.

“Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places,” the Met Office said.

Local Authority road crews are assessing road conditions across the country this morning.

Mayo County Council has warned motorists to “exercise extreme caution if travelling this morning”.

“While our gritting teams are in operation, assume that your road may not be gritted and allow extra time for journeys. Be careful on footpaths and pavements,” Mayo County Council said.

Meanwhile Kerry County Council has said there was “heavy snowfall” on the N22 Killarney to Cork Road and road users should “drive with extreme care”

Met Éireann said it will be very cold this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground. It will be a windy day with highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees, but feeling colder due to an added wind chill.

Tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet. It will be cold with minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees generally. Frost and ice is possible.

Tomorrow morning will be cold and dry with sunny spells and any frost and ice will clear. It will stay dry and bright in many areas for the day, but cloud will increase in the west and northwest, bringing patches of drizzle. It will be milder with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow night, cloud and patchy drizzle in the west will gradually extend to other areas overnight in lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle in southern and western areas and highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said Saturday night will see rain move eastwards across the country, followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees are expected and it will be coldest in the west later in the night.

The rain will clear from the northeast and east on Sunday morning, leaving dry and bright weather. However, cloud will build in from the west during the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said Sunday night will be wet and windy as outbreaks of rain move eastwards across the country, in lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Meanwhile, the rain is set to clear on Monday with sunny spells developing in afternoon highs of 9 to 11 degrees.