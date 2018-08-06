A Met Éireann forecaster has dismissed suggestions from the UK that the warm weather will last until October.

Warm weather until October? Not likely, says Met Éireann as it dismisses British forecast

The forecaster said it "doesn't make sense", and said the current hot spell will last until Tuesday.

The UK Met Office said it could be the hottest late summer and early autumn for 38 years, predicting a hot three months ahead.

The Met Office's three-month forecast, briefed to local authorities and transport chiefs in Britain, said: "For August-October, above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average.

"The probability the UK average temperature will fall into the warmest of our five categories is around 55pc. The coldest of our five categories is less than 5pc."

The long-range prediction applies to Britain and not Ireland, but the forecast offered a potential glimpse of the weather we have in store in the coming months.

However, Met Éireann said accurate weather forecasts were only possible up to 10 days in advance.

"It doesn't make sense to me," the forecaster said. "You can't forecast that long in advance, a maximum of 10 days ahead.

"What I can see is only hot weather for [today] until the end of Tuesday, and then it's kind of over.

"High temperatures will occur in the south-east of the UK and we won't get any of it," the forecaster told the Irish Independent.

A damp start is expected today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to move eastwards through the morning.

Met Éireann expects highs of 18C to 22C, while Tuesday will be a fresher day with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers.

Top temperatures for the next few days will be slightly below normal and around 15C to 18C in light to moderate mainly westerly winds.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be showery and some downpours could turn heavy or possibly thundery, according to Met Éireann.

"Current indications suggest that the following few days will stay unsettled with showers or showery rain at times but temperatures perhaps a degree or two warmer," the national forecaster said.

There are plenty of festivals and events planned across the country over the coming days.

In Swinford, Co Mayo, the Síamsa Sráide Street Festival will take place until Wednesday, while the Carlow Garden Festival continues until today.

The Skibbereen Arts Festival also runs until today, while the Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival goes on all week.

