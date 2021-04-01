Ireland is set for a balmy opening to the Easter weekend but an Arctic weather front will bring cooler conditions and rain showers from Sunday.

Met Éireann forecast the best of the conditions for Good Friday and Easter Saturday with more unsettled conditions likely for early next week.

However, the Arctic weather front will see overnight temperatures plunge to minus 2C over Easter Sunday night and into Monday morning - with parts of Ulster even seeing snow showers on Easter Sunday night.

There will be a bracing ten degree drop in temperatures from the highs enjoyed just last Wednesday to a mere 7C daytime peak next Monday.

Gardaí and health officials have urged people to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend with strict monitoring of the 5km travel limit and numbers at major Irish beauty spots.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged all road users to exercise care over the Easter weekend.

Met Éireann's Linda Hughes said parts of Ireland will enjoy fine spring weather into Easter Sunday.

"Friday will be a dry day with long spells of spring sunshine and highest temperatures generally of 12C to 16C degrees, being warmest in the southwest," she said.

It will continue dry into Friday evening though it will prove colder than recent days with temperatures sinking to just above freezing.

"Saturday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, again coolest along the north and east coast due to a light north to northeast breeze."

From Saturday evening, patches of mist and fog will develop - hinting at the unsettled conditions on the horizon.

"On Easter Sunday, many places will enjoy sunshine but cloud in the northwest will gradually build southeastwards through the morning."

"Rain will develop in the northwest later in the morning and will extend across the northern half of the country during the afternoon and possibly further south into the evening."

"Afternoon temperatures will range from 8C to 13C but it will gradually become much colder from the northwest during the evening, so some falls of sleet will be possible in Ulster."

"Sunday night will be cold and breezy. It will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and potentially snow in Ulster. Overnight most areas will become dry and clear, but wintry showers will persist in the north and northwest."

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, temperatures could sink to as low as minus 2C.

"Easter Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Afternoon temperatures will only reach around 3C to 7C degrees,” the forecaster said.

"It will stay cold on Monday night but winds will be lighter so frost will develop in places. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered wintry showers, mainly in the north and west and lowest temperatures of minus 2C to 2C,” she added.

"Tuesday looks set to be another cold day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry."

The outlook into next week is for cool and unsettled weather with some wintry rain showers.

