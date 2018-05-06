Walk on sunshine while you can, because winter is about to bite back
The spell of sunny weather that has brought out flashy sunglasses and the bright summer wardrobe is about to recede behind the clouds, as the country will see a gradual return to cooler temperatures over the course of next week.
“Winter’s coming back,” said John Eagleton of the General Forecasting Division. “There’ll be a change in the warm temperatures, come Tuesday.”
While Monday will be a warm day, temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range between 15-16 degrees.
Tuesday afternoon will also see a spell of rain which will bring the cooler temperatures.
Wednesday is expected to be cool and windy packaged with breakouts of persistent rain. There will be some sunshine with temperatures ranging from 11- to 14 degrees.
“It won’t be cold, but it will certainly be cooler,” said Mr Eagleton.
The rest of the week will play out the same, with daytime temperatures on Thursday and Friday ranging between 11-14 degrees.
Friday will also see heavy local rain, especially in the western half of the country. These persistent showers might be accompanied by hail and thunder, along with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.
So get out those BBQs and enjoy the sun while it lasts!
Online Editors