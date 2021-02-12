Valentine’s weather: Yellow warning for snow and ice issued for 20 counties

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for 20 counties

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for 20 counties for Valentine’s Weekend.

Met Éireann has placed Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal under the advisory from 2am Saturday morning until 12pm the same day.

It said snow accumulations of 5cm is possible accompanied by fresh to strong southeast winds.

A yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The three counties have been placed under the weather warning from 00:01 Saturday morning until 12pm the same day.

Some 30 to 40mm of rainfall is expected with strong to gale force onshore southeast wind. The national forecaster said there is a risk of river and coastal flooding in these counties.

Nationally, it is to be cold and breezy this morning with a few snow flurries and rain in southern coastal areas. Ice and lying snow will lead to hazardous conditions in some areas, mainly in Connacht.

It will become dry in most parts of the country during the afternoon, but patchy rain will persist in southern coastal counties, the national forecaster said.

It continued: “Another cold and blustery day with highs of 2 to 5 degrees generally in strong and gusty southeast winds.”

Tomorrow, there will be sleet and snow in the north and east for a time in the morning with further accumulations bringing a risk of some disruption.

Met Éireann continued: “Elsewhere, there'll be outbreaks of rain and drizzle as less cold air begins to move in from the Atlantic.

"By afternoon, falls of snow will become confined to northeast Ulster with a thaw setting in elsewhere.

"Further outbreaks of rain for the afternoon and evening, most persistent in Atlantic coastal counties. A contrast in temperatures with highs of 1 to 4 degrees in the north and east but ranging 6 to 10 degrees in southern and western counties.

"Strong to gale force southeast winds.”

Online Editors