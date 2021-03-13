Unsettled weekend ahead but drier weather on the way for St Patrick’s Day

Wet and windy conditions will prevail for most of the country this weekend with isolated thunderstorms and hail showers.

A combination of sunny spells and blustery, heavy showers is set to remain this weekend but drier, more settled conditions are on their way for St Patrick’s Day.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be largely unsettled with a mix of dry spells and showers, some of them heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Wintry falls are possible, along with a risk of hail, which may result in some tricky conditions for road users.

Heavy showers are likely to be most frequent in the west and north of the country.

Read More

Today will be a cool day with highest temperatures of eight degrees, with strong and gusty winds. The windy weather will continue through Saturday tonight with temperatures falling to as low as two degrees in places.

Sunday will bring a band of rain that will spread nationwide by afternoon, as drizzle pushes in from the Atlantic.

“The rain will extend to all areas during the day and will turn heavy at times in the northwest. A clearance to scattered showers will follow during the afternoon and evening,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Sunday will see highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Monday will see a return of milder weather with just patchy drizzle forecast. The best of any sunny spells will be in Munster and south Leinster. Temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees are expected.

Tuesday will be milder once again with temperatures of up to 16 degrees forecast as cloudy, rain conditions clear eastwards through the morning with sunny spells developing through the afternoon.

St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday) is forecast to remain mild and dry with partly cloudy skies and highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

“Winds out of the northeast look to introduce somewhat cooler air towards the end of the week, however remaining mostly dry and settled,” a forecaster said.

Read More

Online Editors