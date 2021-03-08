The glorious spring sunshine is set to vanish with Ireland facing torrential rainfall and potentially damaging winds from mid-week.

Met Éireann warned that Ireland will face three days of occasionally heavy rainfall with strong winds gusting to possibly damaging levels from tomorrow night.

Mother’s Day weekend is also set to prove very unsettled with a forecast for blustery winds and rain showers.

However, today will at least see a brief continuation of the beautiful spring weather with bright spells of sunshine and temperatures of up to 12C, the best of the weather likely for Dublin and along the east coast.

From this evening, light rain and drizzle will gradually extend over the country before heavier rainfall arrives tomorrow for most areas.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the country will experience blustery conditions with some areas likely to see winds gusting to potentially damaging levels, particularly along exposed coastal areas.

“Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day but dry for a time apart from a little patchy light drizzle in southern and south-eastern coastal areas,” a spokesperson for Met Éireann said.

“However, rain will push into western parts later in the afternoon and will spread eastwards through the evening. The rain will be heavy at times in the evening, especially in parts of the west and north-west.

“It will also become windy throughout the day with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty with gales in some western and north-western coastal areas.

“It will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry to begin on Wednesday but outbreaks of rain will spread from the southwest through the morning and afternoon.

“It will become rather windy through the day with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, increasing strong to gale force and gusty south-westerly later in some parts of the west and south.”

“By Wednesday night, it will become extremely windy with strong to gale force winds and some severe and damaging gusts.”

“There will be further spells of rain overnight followed by heavy squally showers, some of which involve hail and thunder.”

Strong winds will persist on Thursday along with heavy, squally rain including more hail showers. It will also feel cold with the highest temperatures at 6C to 9C.

“Friday will bring some sunshine and further showers – most widespread in western areas – with some heavy, though the showers will tend to become isolated later in the day,” Met Éireann said.

Mother’s Day weekend is expected to prove quite unsettled with blustery wind and rain showers likely.

Irish Independent