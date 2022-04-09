Unsettled conditions are forecast for the coming days ahead of a return to higher temperatures next week.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said Saturday will be the better day of the weekend.

“It’s going to be fairly bright, there might be a few light showers around this afternoon but largely speaking most people are going to have a dry, bright day with good sunny spells,” she said.

“Winds will be light enough too so even though the temperatures will only be about 7C to 10C, it’s not going to feel too cold especially in the sunshine.”

Showers will die out tonight and it will be mainly dry and clear with temperatures below freezing for much of the country.

Cloud will build in the west later with rain developing on the southwest coast by morning with lowest temperatures between -2C to 2C with light southerly winds freshening and becoming strong southeast in the southwest by morning.

Ms Kealy said Sunday will be a dull day with cloudy conditions and rain pushing up from the southwest.

“There will be a lot of places that will stay dry tomorrow, the rain will be patchy and quite light over a lot of the country but there will be more rain in the southwest with highest temperatures of 8C in the north to 12C in the southwest in freshening southeast winds.” she said.

It will be rather windy on Sunday night with outbreaks of rain in the south and west with lowest temperatures between 6C or 7C in fresh to strong east or southeast winds.

Ms Kealy said there will be outbreaks of rain across the country on Monday, rain will clear northeastwards by night with highest temperatures of 10C to 14C with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

“That rain introduces a milder airmass for next week so even though Monday is going to be quite a wet and windy day, we will see the temperatures start to climb up as well,” she said.

It will be cloudy on Monday night with patchy drizzle and lowest temperatures between 7C to 10C in moderate easterly winds.

Ms Kealy said temperatures will reach the mid to high teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. The nighttime temperatures will also increase next week with continued unsettled conditions.

Tuesday will see sunny spells and afternoon showers with some of the showers heavy and highest temperatures between 13C to 16C in light southerly winds.

The higher temperatures will be away from east and south facing coasts. Temperatures overnight will range between 4C in the north and 8C in the south.

It will be a similar day on Wednesday, sunny spells and scattered afternoon showers with temperatures up to 16C in the afternoon and down to 8C or 9C overnight in light southerly winds.