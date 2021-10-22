Umbrellas at the ready: Heavy showers and spot-flooding forecast for October bank holiday weekend

There is spot-flooding forecast for the weekend

A Dubliner braving the bad weather walks past a mural by artist Kinmx in the city centre Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

BANK holiday revellers were warned to keep their coats and hats at the ready as the weekend is set to prove wet and windy.

Only brief patches of autumn sunshine are likely over the coming days as a trough in the jet stream will see Ireland and the UK prone to Atlantic showers, some of which may pose a threat of localised flooding.

Met Éireann indicated the run-up to Halloween will prove quite unsettled with rain likely for most of the next week.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged anyone travelling for the bank holiday to allow extra time for journeys and to slow down.

Read More

A major Garda speed crackdown will continue with the emphasis on rural roads.

The Garda safety appeal came as 114 have died on Irish roads so far this year – 10 less than for the same period last year.

Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Iarnrod Éireann indicated passenger numbers are increasing as Covid-19 restrictions are eased. Bus Éireann said a full service will be available for the 43rd Cork Jazz Festival, the first major indoor music festival staged since the pandemic erupted 20 months ago.

Met Éireann's Matthew Martin said it will be quite unsettled over the coming days.

"On Saturday morning, rain will spread across most of the western half of the country, turning heavy in parts of the west," he said.

"Elsewhere, there will be scattered light showers. During the afternoon and evening, rain will extend eastwards to all areas with further heavy falls in the southwest and south bringing a risk of localised flooding there."

Temperatures will range from 12C to 15C and it will remain very mild over Saturday evening.

"There will be some bright spells on Sunday between rain showers. The showers will be frequent across the west and north of the country with some heavy downpours possible."

"On Sunday night, the showers will become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties with good clear spells developing elsewhere."

Expand Close There is spot-flooding forecast for the weekend / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There is spot-flooding forecast for the weekend

It will be much cooler on Sunday night as temperatures drop by more than five degrees compared to previous evenings.

"Monday looks set to be a fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The best of the sunshine will be across the east and south of the country with the showers most frequent in the west and north."

It will feel colder with maximum temperatures ranging from 10C to 13C.

"On Tuesday, persistent rain will clear from the northeast of the country over the morning. It will then be a very mild day with scattered patches of rain or drizzle,” Mr Martin said.

"It will be mostly cloudy but a few bright or sunny spells are possible in the east. There'll be mist and fog on hills and some coasts with highs of 13C to 16C."

However, rain showers will become more persistent and heavier over the course of Tuesday evening.

Further rain showers are forecast for Wednesday as conditions will remain unsettled in the run-up to Halloween.

Read More



