Two separate weather warnings in place as extreme wind, ice and rain forecast

A windy and icy Valentine’s weekend is in store across the country as two yellow weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann.

Wrap up warm and stay indoors if you can as it’s set to be a washout weekend.

A yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for 20 counties until 12pm today. The warning has been issued for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Éireann said: “The midlands, north and east will see further blustery falls of sleet and snow this morning, bringing accumulations and hazardous conditions.

"Some freezing rain possible locally, bringing very slippy conditions too.”

The southern region of the country is set to be extremely wet this morning as Cork, Kerry and Waterford has been issued a yellow rainfall warning until 12pm today.

The national forecaster continued to outline in a statement on their website: “Outbreaks of rain and drizzle elsewhere, with heavy persistent rain across southern counties, bringing the ongoing risk of flooding here.

"However, it will become drier into the afternoon with any wintry falls mainly confined to the northeast.

"Cold across much of Leinster and Ulster with highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

“Temperatures rising in the south and west though with highs of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.”

The national forecaster had placed a yellow wind warning on Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, which expired at 9am this morning.

However, nationally it is set to stay windy and cold across the day with lows of 1 to 4C.

It is forecast to be windy again tonight with fresh to strong southeast winds and outbreaks of rain are expected, especially in the southern counties.

Valentine’s Day will be very windy and stormy with strong to gale force southerly winds.

“Very wet with the risk of flooding, especially across southern counties.

"However, it will become drier later in the afternoon and evening, with winds moderating then too. Milder everywhere with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius,” Met Eireann has said.

