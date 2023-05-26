Today was hottest day of the year so far, Met Éireann says

Svetlana Chakarova from Clontarf and her children Liam and Liah (3) and Alice (5) enjoying the good weather at Dollymount, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Met Éireann has confirmed that today was the hottest day of 2023 so far.

The top temperature of 21.6C was recorded at Moore Park, Co Cork, while it reached 21.3C at Cork Airport.

Shannon Airport saw the third highest temperature at 20.4C, while the mercury reached 20.3C at the Pheonix Park, Dublin.

It comes as tens of thousands of householders in the capital are currently with water, due to a major outage that was caused by a burst water main. Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, said repair crews will be working through the night but it could not provide a definitive timeline for full restoration.

Uisce Éireann confirmed that water tankers will be in place from 7am until 9pm tomorrow at the following locations: Northside Shopping Centre, Artane Shopping Centre, Killester Shopping Centre, Griffith Avenue (near Philpsburgh Avenue), Clontarf Coast Road, Clonliffe Road (Croke Park), Newmarket Square off Cork Street, Howth Road, Killester Village, and Smithfield, North King St.

Friday, will be another dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 22C, Met Éireann said.

The national forecaster said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather generating mild and dry conditions over the coming days.

It will be cloudy at times on Saturday with the odd shower possible. Mostly dry overall though, with occasional sunny breaks too.

There will be light to moderate northwest breezes with highest temperatures ranging between 16C and 21C or 22C, warmest in the south and southeast with the best of sunshine likely.

It will be somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14C in the north to around 19C in the south.

There will also be some cloud with sunny spells, becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon with just light northeast breezes.

Current indications suggest that it will be sunny on Monday with highest temperatures between 17C and 20C or 21C.

It will be warmest over the western half of the country and coolest along the eastern coast with a light to moderate easterly wind.

High pressure will persist through much of next week with little change in our weather.

Temperatures for most areas will be around 20C or a little above. Cooler along the east coast due to an easterly airflow.