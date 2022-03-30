Early sunshine will give way to showers in many parts today as temperatures are set to drop following the warm weather over the past few days.

Met Éireann said mist and fog will clear this morning with some sunshine in the south for a time. However, cloudier conditions with showery rain will extend south across the country this morning and afternoon introducing much colder weather along with a freshening northeast breeze.

Drier and brighter conditions will follow across northern counties for the late afternoon and evening along with a few showers.

There will be afternoon highs of just 5 to 8 degrees in the north and east but ranging 9 to 12 degrees in the south and west.

It will be cold and frosty overnight with mostly clear skies. There will be a few wintry showers in parts which will chiefly affect some northern and eastern coastal areas. Minimum temperatures of -3 to zero degrees are expected.

Met Éireann said there will be a cold, bright and frosty start tomorrow. There will be good spells of spring sunshine during the day but it will feel noticeably chilly in a brisk north-easterly breeze.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet are expected too, chiefly on eastern coastal counties with a possibility of some snow on high ground. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees are being forecast falling as low as -4 in some places overnight.

After a cold and frosty start, Friday looks set to be a mostly dry day with just a few localised showers, with the best of the sunshine in the east and south, in top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Some frost on Friday overnight, but cloud coming from the north will ring showery rain, with lows of 0 degrees, coldest in the south.

A cloudy start on Saturday will give way to some sunny spells, with highs of 8 to 11 degrees.

Showers look set to become isolated on Saturday night with most of the country becoming dry and clear. A frost will form in places with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to affect the country for a time on Sunday before clearing away to the south with drier and brighter weather developing for the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

“Early indications are for next week to bring changeable weather conditions with rain or showers at times. Temperatures are forecast to be around the April average,” Met Éireann said.