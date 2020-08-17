HEAVY and thundery downpours will continue to batter the country for the rest of this week as forecasters warn more weather warnings could be issued.

A status yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway is to expire at 7am on Tuesday morning but forecasters say the woeful weather is showing no signs of clearing up for the rest of the week.

Forecasters warn that it will be "blustery and possibly unseasonably windy" with strong, gusty south to southeast winds and further spells of rain or showers through Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes said they are anticipating the heavy winds on Wednesday to result in more weather warnings being put in place.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be rainfall pushing up above the country. It will be possibly a bit windier on Wednesday as well. We're going to monitor that closely for wind warnings towards the end of the week," he said.

"There will be showery conditions behind that on Wednesday night into Thursday and there will possibly be another band of rain on Thursday over the country.

"There's a lot of uncertainty following a tropical storm that was out over Atlantic that has dissipated over the past few days. The tropical moisture from that is getting wrapped up with the upper level low pressure system and that is going to impact us over the next few days."

The spells of rain will continue on Friday with highest temperatures reaching 16 to 19 degrees.

As for the rest of today, thundery rainfall is expected to hit this evening with Munster and south Leinster set to experience localised flooding.

The downpours will be heaviest over Connacht and the midlands tonight but will gradually begin to clear from southern coastal areas to much of Munster and south Leinster by Tuesday morning.

