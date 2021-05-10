Thunderstorm warning issued for 13 counties as heavy downpours bring flooding risk

Ursuline Court in Waterford city, underneath a sky full of thunder and lightning. Photo: Noel Browne.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for 13 counties in Munster, Leinster and Ulster by Met Éireann this afternoon.

Thundery showers accompanied by a mix of hail and heavy downpours could lead to spot flooding in some areas, the national forecasters have said.

The yellow thunderstorm warning came into effect at lunchtime today and includes: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Tipperary.

The warning will remain in effect until 8pm tonight.

Widespread showers will continue for most of the country throughout the afternoon and evening, bringing a risk of hail, spot flooding and thunder.

Downpours will gradually ease as night falls with clear spells developing in areas as showers become lighter.

While Tuesday morning will begin dry and clear in some counties, heavy bands of showers will move in from the West across Munster tomorrow and become widespread by Tuesday afternoon.

This rain will turn heavy and thundery once again with a risk of hail and spot flooding also possible for Wednesday.

“The showers will tend to be more isolated across parts of the north and east, with a fair amount of dry weather here,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Wednesday will see maximum temperatures of 12-15 degrees.

The unsettled weather is forecast to last until the end of this week as there will be further heavy showers on Thursday, some of them prolonged, “with a continued risk of thunderstorms and hail”.

There will be bright or sunny spells on occasions, though, with the forecast for Friday and Saturday remaining changeable, seeing plenty of heavy showers interspersed among clear spells, with high temperatures forecast at 16 degrees.