A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster and Connacht by Met Éireann for today.

The yellow warning comes into effect at midday and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

A Met Éireann forecaster said there will be "scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, bringing some heavy downpours with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding”.

Heavy showers and a risk of spot flooding are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday by Met Éireann.

Heavy showers will spread across Munster and into Connacht and Leinster by Saturday afternoon, with thunderstorms likely and spot flooding in isolated areas possible.

“Rain and cloud will gradually clear northeastwards this morning, with sunny spells and heavy showers following from the southwest,” the forecaster said.

“Heavy showers will become widespread across Munster, Leinster and Connacht through the morning and afternoon, with some thunderstorms and the risk of spot flooding. However, cloud and light rain will linger over much of Ulster through the day.

“Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly or variable winds”.

Saturday night will be drier with clear spells but mist and fog will develop through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday is to remain unsettled with showers again becoming widespread through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy with the risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Showers will gradually drift southwards in the evening and the north and northwest will become mainly dry.

Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Next week will follow a similar pattern of showers followed by relatively clear spells but showers will be lighter and more isolated early next week.

“Remaining unsettled as we start into the new working week with some showers or spells of rain in places, but the showers won't be as heavy, with good dry spells mixed in too during the early days of the week.

“Heavy rain will spread from the west though through Wednesday night into Thursday, with some heavy showers following, with possibly some turning thundery again, especially on Friday,” the forecaster said.