HOLIDAYMAKERS were warned that the glorious Mediterranean-style sunshine of recent days is set to be replaced by murky and humid conditions over the weekend and into next week.

Met Éireann said that while it will remain warm and humid with temperatures of up to 26C, cloud cover and thunderstorms are set to dominate weather conditions until next Wednesday.

The forecast came as a Status Yellow alert for thunderstorms was issued for Munster.

The alert, which will remain in place until midnight, was issued amid concerns about torrential downpours.

Senator Tim Lombard warned that millions of Euro of damage was already caused by thunderstorms on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning which caused flooding across west Cork.

Some roads were left impassable by floods generated by the torrential rainfall.

Families on staycations this weekend were advised to dress for the elements - with some areas likely to experience heavy thunder showers.

However, Ireland is expected to escape the extreme thunderstorms that resulted in severe weather warnings across some parts of the UK with the storms deemed to pose a potential risk to life.

Northern England and Scotland were the focus of the worst thunderstorms. Severe weather has also been blamed for the fatal train derailment outside Aberdeen.

Ireland, in contrast, will experience heavy showers and a risk of localised flooding.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe said some areas of the country will see thunderstorm activity.

"It will be murky, misty and mostly cloudy to start on Friday with the continued risk of thundery showers or longer spells of rain in Munster and south Leinster and Connacht, while remaining mostly dry elsewhere," she said.

"It will stay warm and humid with highest temperatures of 21C to 26C degrees, warmest in the west."

Munster and south Leinster will also experience some thundery showers overnight into Saturday.

"Saturday will see a wet start to the morning in southern areas, with low cloud, mist, and fog elsewhere.

"There will be sunny spells and scattered showers developing by the afternoon, the showers most frequent in the southwest.

"It will remain warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20C to 24C degrees.

"Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with some heavy or thundery bursts in the afternoon.

"It will remain warm with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C degrees.

"Monday will be cloudy with widespread showers, merging into longer spells of rain at times. There still is a risk of thunderstorm activity, especially in the afternoon."

Such unsettled conditions are expected to remain until Wednesday when temperatures are expected to slide below 20C.

