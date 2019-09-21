A WEATHER warning has been issued for 14 counties, with thunder and possible flooding forecast.

Thunder warning issued for 14 counties as Met Eireann says 'we've seen the last of the summery weather'

Beach towels and bikinis can be returned to the back of the wardrobe, as Met Éireann says Ireland has seen the last of this year's fine weather.

The Status Yellow alert for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford is valid from 11am this morning until 3am on Sunday.

Met Éireann said in a statement: "Localised thunderstorms are expected today and for a time tonight which will bring short duration heavy rainfall and the risk of spot flooding."

After a summer that, for the most part, failed to deliver the weather Ireland had hoped for, this week saw temperatures soar to 23C.

According to Met Éireann, that was the summer's parting gift however and Ireland is set to be hit with miserable conditions.

The meteorological service said that rain and wind will spread across Ireland for as far into the future as they can predict. After that point, high pressure systems, which would produce sunny weather in the summer, will lead to foggy and cold conditions in October.

"It looks like our fine spell of weather has come to an end now," meteorologist Matthew Martin told Independent.ie.

"Temperatures will be back to around average- so maximum temperatures will be around 14C to 18C. We can get a trend for two or three weeks ahead and there is no indication of any return to fine weather. It looks like we're going to be dominated by an Atlantic westerly pattern for the next 10 days at least.

"If high pressure comes around like that of last week again later, in October, it will probably be more foggy and cold with frost around so certainly it will be the last prolonged summery weather.

"The main thing is it's just turning unsettled and it will be very autumnal next week."

Next week will see the last of days receiving 12 hours of daily sunlight until six months later at the end of March. Sunset by the end of next week will be just after 7pm.

The first of the rain to come will begin today in parts of Munster and west Connacht. By tonight showers and longer spells of rain will have extended nationwide. There is the risk of some thundery downpours with spot flooding possible tonight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain but with some drier and brighter weather in places in the afternoon. It will stay cloudy and showery in the north and east of the country.

As we move into next week, the weather will continue to deteriorate. Monday will begin bright and dry in most places but another spell of rain and strong winds will push into the west before midday and will quickly spread countrywide with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

More rain will follow on Tuesday and it will wet and windy into Wednesday with further outbreaks of showery rain and temperatures in the mid to late teens. Present indications show that "distinctly unsettled cool and windy weather" will continue into the end of next week at least.

"Certainly there will be above average rainfall for the next ten days," Mr Martin said.

"There's low pressure in the Atlantic that will push some fronts across the country later today. There will be some rain in the south west that's going to gradually extend across the country later today and tonight in some heavy bursts.

"Then, through the rest of the coming weeks it's going to be unsettled with areas of low pressure pushing rain bands across the country day-to-day.

"It's just going to be successive bands of rain and showers moving across the country and a rather blustery westerly airflow."

