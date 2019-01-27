Thousands of homes without power following strong winds and heavy rain

Up to 10,000 households and businesses across the country are without electricity this morning following strong winds and heavy rain showers last night.

The ESB said that the power outage is mainly effecting those in the North West, Mid West and South West and hopes to restore service by lunchtime today.

Weather forecast

A Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster and Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford was issued last night and remained until 9am this morning.

The weather is expected to be "unsettled and noticeably colder" over the coming days - with sharp frost and icy patches on the way.

Today will be a cold day with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Temperatures will drop as low as -1C at night in parts of the country.

Here is the outlook for the next 7 days: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/OA8ISxDgwa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2019

Monday night will be "very cold and wintry, with occasional hail, sleet and snow showers," according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday will be very cold on Tuesday with some further showers of sleet and snow.

They will be especially prevalent over Ulster and Connacht.

Roads

AA Roadwatch urged motorists that extra care is needed on the roads this morning as a number of trees have fallen down on roads across the country.

#GALWAY N59 remains blocked by fallen tree. — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 26, 2019

Motorists are also urged to watch out for wind-blown debris and be particularly mindful of vulnerable road users.

