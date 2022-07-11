Thousands flock to beach on hottest day of year with mercury set to hit 25C again today

Lucy, Zara and Linda Butler enjoying the good weather at Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins

Denis Fitzpatrick enjoying the sunshine at Garrylucas beach, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

Fiona Harrington, Aisling O'Mahony, Genevieve and Laura Collins and Kerri O'Neill in Kinsale, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

Sunseekers flocked to the beaches in their droves yesterday as the mercury hit a record high of 25.9C with the good weather expected to last most of the week.

An “Azores High” weather front will see the country continue to bask in the fine weather until at least Thursday.

Temperatures will linger around 22C or 23C in parts.

Shannon was the hottest place in Ireland yesterday with record-breaking temperature of 25.9C at Shannon airport – hotter than Hawaii.

By comparison, Los Angeles saw a temperatures hit 19C, as did Mexico city.

While Honolulu in Hawaii only managed 24C.

The sizzling temperatures saw revellers pour onto beaches and parks as they embraced the soaring July heat.

Beaches in Wexford, Dun Laoghaire, Waterford and Cork were packed with sunseekers.

While swimmers took a cooling dip by jumping into the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin.

And in more good news forecasters said the balmy conditions will last much of the week.

Temperatures today will again climb to 25C in parts – with cloudier conditions from the northwest later bringing some patchy rain to west Connacht and west Ulster by the evening.

Tomorrow, temperatures will linger between 17C and 23C – warmest in the southeast.

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with temperatures again getting up to 22C in parts, with the chance of a few light showers in northern counties.

Thursday will be mostly dry with long spells of sunshine and top temperatures of 22C.

Although there is the possibility of some showers at times in the northwest of the country

Met Éireann urged people to wear sunscreen – even in cloudy conditions – as UV levels are high at this time of year.

Meanwhile, in the UK, temperatures are set to soar above a sweltering 32C tomorrow as the country basks in a heatwave.