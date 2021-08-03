Vita Kirsiniene, Drogheda and her daughter Rebecca, enjoying a day out on Bray seafront. Picture: Arthur Carron

A THIRD Azores High unfortunately won't offer Ireland a repeat period of Mediterranean weather with forecasters warning that August will likely see mostly unsettled conditions with heavier than normal rainfall.

While there will be some spells of sunshine and temperatures above 20C over the next three weeks, Met Éireann said Ireland faces a largely damp August with rainfall levels extending beyond traditional norms.

A high pressure zone will develop next week from the Azores but is not expected to dramatically influence Irish weather, instead bringing hot weather to central and southern Europe, though southern parts of England will see bright sunshine and warm temperatures.

Ireland could, however, enjoy some spells of drier weather if the weather front extends beyond the UK.

However, the major benefits of the high pressure zone are expected to be kept away from Ireland by an Atlantic front which will bring showers and cooler temperatures from the west.

Ireland will remain ten or eleven degrees cooler than two weeks ago.

Met Éireann's Jean Byrne said Ireland will face quite changeable weather for the next week.

"Wednesday will be wet in most areas at first, with outbreaks of rain," she said.

"Brighter conditions, with scattered showers, will extend gradually from the west during the morning and afternoon, with some heavy showers in the eastern half of the country, but more isolated further west with maximum temperatures 16C to 20C."

Rain will extend eastwards across the country on Wednesday night with thundery showers likely.

"Thursday will be cloudy and wet, with widespread rain, gradually giving way to more showery conditions. However, there will be some heavy and thundery falls, especially in the southern half of the country, with a risk of localised flooding."

Temperatures will again range from 15C to 20C.

"Drier conditions with scattered showers will extend from the west later Thursday and early Thursday night, with mostly moderate northwest winds developing."

"Friday will see bright spells and showers, some of the showers being heavy and possibly thundery."

There will be little change on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy, with a continuing risk of thundery downpours and the potential for localised spot flooding.

Met Éireann warned that the unsettled conditions will continue well into next week.

The long range forecast is for unsettled, wet weather with the odd dry spell to continue until August 29.