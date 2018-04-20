The weekend forecast: Sunseekers rejoice as temperatures to hit 19C

Fire up those barbecues while you can as Ireland is currently experiencing the hottest April in 15 years.

Fire up those barbecues while you can as Ireland is currently experiencing the hottest April in 15 years.

Yesterday's sunshine sent droves of people out to the nation's parks and beaches as temperatures reached a high of 19C.

According to Met Eireann meteorologist Liz Walsh, this is the hottest April we've had since 2003. "Back 15 years ago, we experienced the hottest April on record when temperatures hit 24.4C," she said.

Horacio Diaz, Gabriel Soubhia, Andrerew Maren, Valentina Bincheira and Daniel Haruta all English students, living in Dublin pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

"But the weather we've been having recently certainly isn't too shabby. "On Wednesday the Phoenix Park saw highs of 20C."

Today looks set to be another dry day with sunny spells and higher temperatures in the afternoon, ranging between 13C and 19C. In the UK, temperatures are soaring to 28C.

"The reason why it is not as hot over here is because there's a cold front between us and the UK," said Ms Walsh. "But the east part of Ireland is definitely getting the best of the good weather.

Shadow, the Weimaraner, pictured enjoying an ice cream this afternoon in the Phoenix Park Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

"Temperatures in western counties like Mayo and Cork are only seeing highs of 14C. This is because the cool air from the Atlantic sea is blowing on to the mainland."

It will be quite a cold Friday night, with grass frost under clear and calm conditions. Temperatures will be as low as 2C to 5C.

Meteorologist Walsh advised sun worshippers to make the most of the sunshine as the weekend will see a return to cooler conditions and a few showers. "We'll have a warm day on Saturday too, but it definitely won't be as hot and we can expect some showers coming into the afternoon," she added.

Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4. By Niall Manley

"Top temperatures will be around 13 to 19 degrees, but primarily in the east of the country." It will be cooler along the east coast where temperatures will closer reflect the temperature of the sea - coming in at about 9C or 10C.

It will become cloudier through the day with some showery bursts of rain gradually moving up from the south-east and becoming that bit more widespread into the afternoon and evening. There will be further showery spells of rain overnight with lowest temperatures of 6C to 9C. Sunday is set to be much cooler again as an Atlantic westerly airflow takes over, bringing sunny spells with scattered blustery showers. Highest temperatures will range 10C to 13C.

The further outlook for the early days of next week is for cool, fresh westerly breezes with sunny spells and scattered passing showers, some of which will turn heavier into Tuesday. It comes after Met Eireann launched a new app showing seven-day forecasts for the entire country At the launch Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "As a nation, we are obsessed with the weather.

"We are constantly talking about it. "We are interested in what is going to be happening. "Vitally [with the app] you will also be able to see the latest weather warnings for your county."

Head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said: "I've worked at Met Eireann over 30 years, and the change has been incredible, which is due to our improved meteorological models." She went on to describe the app as the "best forecast in the world".

Online Editors