‘The real story with Storm Barra is the wind’: What to expect over next 24 hours

Flood protection barriers are placed along the seafront at Sandymount ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra Photo by Steve Humphreys 6th December 2021.

Storm Barra will be a sustained event over 24 hours with winds both dropping and reaching peak gusts at different points nationwide, according to Met Éireann.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, forecaster Liz Walsh said “the real story” with Storm Barra is the wind.

Describing the storm’s progress over the next 24 hours, Ms Walsh said Storm Barra is expected to track and make landfall at midday in the Galway region.

There will be strong and gusty winds “virtually all across the country, with the exception of Ulster”.

However, the worst of the winds will hit Cork and Kerry from 11am this morning.

“Sherkin Island had a mean wind speed of 80km/h, gusting to 120km/h. Clare is an interesting case, it is close to the centre of the storm,” Ms Walsh said.

"After a gusty morning, winds could fall light before the Red warning kicks in at 4pm.

🚨#StormBarra will bring disruptive weather to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, with impacts from severe, damaging winds 🌬️ as well as heavy rain 🌧️ 🚨#Wind and #rain warnings are in place across Ireland ⚠️



Read more in our #StormBarra news story ℹ️📰 https://t.co/jZZxcE5Nup pic.twitter.com/46Ae3iyOTb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021

"There is a strange dichotomy going on in the wind, after an unsettled morning on the east coast, the winds will get lighter this afternoon while we could have violent gusts on the other side of the country at the same time.

"There are so many things going on with this,” she added.

The forecaster said snow has been reported in Mayo, Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo today but this will recede to the hills by this afternoon.

"Later on tonight, winds will pick up in Clare and Galway,” Ms Walsh said.

And she explained that with these type of storms, it’s “either rain or wind” that becomes the main feature.

"The wind is winning on this one,” she said.

“There is a risk of flooding coming from coastal flooding and high waves, and some heavy rain this morning and possible thundery showers this afternoon, but the real story here is the wind, that’s what’s causing the hazards.”

Ms Walsh explained that a Status Red warning means to stay indoors, while a Status Orange warning means to “change your behaviour to suit conditions”.

"Just to note in the Orange area, the winds won’t be a sustained Orange all the time.

"They may even fall bellow Yellow criteria but they will pick up again.

"Usually these systems scoot through in six hours, but this one is different and long-lived.

"We are expecting strong winds sustained throughout the day.”