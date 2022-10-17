The question on everybody’s lips: Is it too soon to turn on the heating?

Have you turned on the heating yet? Photo: Alexander Raths

Between trying to save the planet from climate change, and not wanting to give any of our hard-earned money to Vladimir Putin, it’s the question on everybody’s lips at the moment – is it too soon to turn on the heating?

Faced with spiralling energy costs, many Irish people have been holding out firing up the boiler or lighting the fire for the first time this year.

While temperatures are relatively mild for this time of year, it’s not exactly T-shirt weather any more, so how soon is too soon to start using the heating?

Members of the public have taken to social media in recent weeks, some guiltily admitting to have pressed the on switch, while others are still holding out stoically for the good of the planet and and the fight against maniacal despots.

"Nope. Refusing to put the heating on yet. It’s cardigan and blanket weather in Ireland at the moment,” wrote one Irish Twitter user, Daniel Johnson.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Another said they are going to survive on “open fires and stoves”.

"No central heating has been turned on in this house so far and we're surviving, open fires and stove only, it's mild weather so far, we'll see how it goes,” they wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

David Nowlan, whose heating comes from natural gas, said he is standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and will not be turning his heating on.

"It not that cold in Dublin but I don’t want to use my central heating, it is natural gas. The less we use natural gas the better Ukraine will be,” he wrote.

“I am using my wood stove instead, the cold in Ireland will be nothing compared to what the Ukrainians are suffering.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The problem is not unique to Ireland and in the UK, the person behind the ‘lazy perfectionist’ Twitter account called on their follow Twitter users to start “a bleakly necessary thread about ways to stay warm when you can't put the heating on.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Layer up. Tight clothing under loose clothing is better than two layers of looser clothing,” the wrote.

“If you have a hat, wear a hat. We lose a lot of heat through our heads.

“Thermal socks are better than 2 pairs of normal socks - 2 pairs can mess with your circulation & make you colder.”

They added: “Knitwear jumpers will be warmer than crewnecks. Avoid cotton - it traps moisture from sweat which will cool you down. There are several heated clothing items that end up costing less than 10p a week if you're able to cover the initial cost.”

In England they are also seeing the funny side.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

But some still feel guilty.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

But for others it is only an aspiration.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

With some exceptions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

There are also some very practical implications.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

And finally, we’ll just leave it here with this:

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference



