It looks like summer may truly be over this time with Met Éireann forecasting another wet week.

The end of summer? Met Éireann predicts mixed conditions for the week ahead as temperatures to dip

Last week's torrential rain led to localised floods and widespread power outages, but luckily it shouldn't get as bad this week.

The national forecaster said to expect plenty of scattered showers throughout the week as well as a slight drop in temperatures, particularly at nightfall.

It's not all rain though, as they predict we might be able to look forward to some fully dry days too.

"Shallow fog patches" are expected to form tonight and while Monday looks to be mostly dry, we're being told to not rule out "occasional thunderous downpours" in the afternoon.

Overnight on Monday, periods of clear and dry weather will be accompanied by low temperatures between 6C and 9C.

Tuesday will be equally unsettled, "staying dry and pleasant in most areas for daylight hours" with rain returning in the south and southwest throughout the evening.

But we may get a high of 19C during the day before the "scattered falls of heavy rain" appear nationwide overnight.

The rain will clear up on Wednesday morning and, although the scattered showers will never be too far away, a top temperature of 20C is expected before it gets cooler again after dark.

The rest of the week will continue to be a mixed bag of sunny spells and light showers with cooler temperatures at night.

Not everyone will appreciate the drier days though as the pollen forecast is set to increase from low to moderate starting on Tuesday.

Online Editors