Thawing out: Temperatures to hit a mild 11C as weather warning passes

The mercury will hit an exceptionally mild 11C before the weekend as winter's icy grip is lifted.

The mercury will hit an exceptionally mild 11C before the weekend as winter's icy grip is lifted.

While winter has been mild overall so far, the mercury has begun to plunge in recent days. Met Éireann had issued a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until 11am today.

"Scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht will occur but some showers penetrating into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry farther south," a Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie earlier.

Snow accumulations of between 1cm and 2cm were expected in some areas this morning, but no major disruption was reported, and many parts of the country did not see the white stuff at all.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -1C last night with a light or moderate west to north-west breeze.

But there will be huge swing in temperatures within a couple of days, with a forecast of up to 11C by Friday.

Met Éireann said it would be "Mild and mostly dry, with a few bright spells, but predominantly cloudy" as we head into the weekend.

Before that, there will still be some cold snaps to deal with including frost and ice patches.

Temperatures on Wednesday night will be cold, ranging from -1C to 2C, coldest in east Ulster.

"Current indications suggest it will become colder again this coming weekend, but there is still some uncertainty as to the exact detail," the forecaster said.

Winter is not over yet with an expectation of ice and frost at times both on Saturday and Sunday.

A snow warning was also in place in Britain while mainland Europe has seen heavy falls over the last number of weeks.

Workers clear snow from a house in Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

There have been more than 20 deaths across Europe since major snowstorms started battering the Alps late in December.

Storms caused major travel problems, cut power and buried a number of villages in the mountain range.

Irish Independent