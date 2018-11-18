It's a move away from the milder weather of recent times as temperatures are set to take a dip.

Temperatures to take a dip as this week promises a 'colder regime'

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coldest days of the week, with top daytime temperatures of just five to seven degrees.

Overnight, the mercury could dip as low as freezing.

Met Éireann's Pat Clark told RTE Radio One we're "entering a much colder regime" and it looks set to continue right into next weekend.

"Monday will be quite cool with highs of between eight and 10. Scattered showers are expected to develop.

"It will be breezy and cold tomorrow night with scattered showers.

"Then, the midweek period will be quite cold. There will be some hail about, and thunder is expected too.

"The temperatures are due to be around three to four degrees lower than normal.

"And the fresh easterly and gusty winds we're expecting will make it feel even cooler," he added.

Tuesday is expected to see a mix of bright spells and showers, with highest temperatures of seven to eight degrees.

Overnight will see the temperatures drop as Wednesday will see top temperatures of five to seven degrees.

Showers are also expected throughout the day with the east and northeast of the country to possibly experience hail.

It will be cold overnight into Thursday, with frost expected and a dip to freezing.

Top temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be between five to eight degrees and it will be cold overnight with lows of one degree.

Forecasters predict the cold weather to continue for Friday and the weekend, with showers at times.

Online Editors