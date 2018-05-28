Temperatures to soar to 26 degrees - making Ireland hotter than Europe's top hotspots

Temperatures will soar to a whopping 26 degrees Celsius this week, making Ireland warmer than some of Europe's top hotspots.

People country-wide will savour the summer temperatures, with the mantra being 'west is best' for sun-seekers.

Met Éireann have predicted warm weather for the week with plenty of sunshine, and heavy showers at times. On Tuesday, sizzling temperatures by Irish standards mean the country will be warmer than Portugal, Spain and parts of France.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland that the country can also expect "dense fog patches" overnight. "It will be warm with good spells of sunshine," he said.

"Temperatures will be in the twenties in many areas. Some areas will get heavy showers at times. "It will be dry in most places today but there will be a risk of showers in parts of the midlands and the south and west.

"Highest temperatures today will hit 20-24 degrees and breezes will be a little cooler along the coasts." He continued; "Tomorrow [Tuesday] will be warm with temperatures between 20 and 26 degrees.

"It will be warmer across the western half of the country.

"Tuesday night will be dry. Wednesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells.

"A few showers may develop in the afternoon and highest temperatures will reach 19 to 23 degrees." Temperatures will dip slightly to 23 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

