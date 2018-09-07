Temperatures are set to reach up to 18C this weekend but don't forget an umbrella if you're venturing outdoors as heavy rain is expected.

Temperatures to reach up to 18C but Met Eireann has warned of a washout weekend for many parts of the country

Sun-seekers hoping for the temperatures to soar again will be disappointed as the weekend is set to be a washout in many parts of the country.

"It's cloudy in Galway and over a good part of Munster as well. There are some scattered patches of mist and drizzle about.

"But a spell of persistent rain is going to move in to Atlantic coastal areas later today, but is should stay dry elsewhere," said Met Eireann forecaster Pat Clarke told RTE Radio One today.

Met Eireann predicts cloudy, misty weather on all areas overnight with persistent rain becoming fairly widespread. The rain is due to turn quite heavy over parts of Munster, with the risk of some spot flooding there before daybreak.

"There'll be hill and coastal fog too and lowest temperatures of 10-12 degrees," Mr Clarke.

Saturday will start off misty with outbreaks of rain, heavy in southern parts of Munster and Leinster.

"There is still some uncertainty as to how quickly the rain is going to clear southwards," said Mr Clarke. "It looks as if a clearance will develop over Ulster and much of Connaught in the morning.

"It will extend only slowly southwards, so the rain is likely to persist over south Munster and parts of Leinster until evening. There will be highs of 15-17 degrees. Fresh south westerly winds are forecast for southern coastal counties but winds will be light elsewhere."

Forecasters say it will be breezy on Sunday, with some showery rain on the Atlantic seaboard and over parts of Ulster but a lot of dry weather elsewhere. There will be highs of 14-18 degrees.

It is thought the first half of next week will be mild and unsettled, with fresh spells of rain coming off the Atlantic from time to time.

Online Editors