Ireland looks set to see some high temperatures this weekend but a wet and cold spell is on the way next week, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures to reach 20C this weekend - but unsettled conditions on the way next week

The national forecaster said that today and tomorrow will be a bit cloudy, with some rain over Connacht and Munster on Thursday, before the weather picks up again at the weekend.

Friday will then be dry again in most parts of Ireland, with temperatures hovering around 15 to 19 degrees. During the night, some rain will move in from the Atlantic, but will only affect some areas around Connacht and Munster.

Similarly to the Friday, Saturday is expected to be dry in most areas, with some patches of rain in between. Highs between 16 and 20C can be expected.

During Saturday night the rain will then start to spread out eastwards into the country with freshening winds coming in from the southwest.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will see a rainy early morning, before clearing up during the day. Strong winds can be expected on the western and northern coasts.

The temperatures are then expected to start dropping slightly, but highs 14-18C will remain on Sunday.

Current indications for next show that temperatures will be gradually dropping, and that Ireland is facing "unsettled weather" in the following days.

Online Editors