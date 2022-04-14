Temperatures to reach 17 degrees for Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with a few showers forecast

Showers and persistent rain will be widespread this Easter weekend.

Thursday will begin cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mostly affecting the western half of the country, but it will be mostly dry elsewhere with just occasional patches of rain and a few brighter spells.

Temperatures will reach 12-16, warmest in the east, with just moderate southerly winds throughout the day. Thursday night will see scattered outbreaks of rain before rain becomes more widespread in places.

Some patchy mist and fog will develop also late on Thursday night, which will be mild with lows of 7-10 degrees.

Good Friday will likely be the nicest day of the bank holiday weekend but will again start mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

“It will brighten up and become drier through the day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Easter weekend will be unsettled with rain on Saturday followed by more showers Easter Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will once again have a cloudy start with scattered patches of light rain to start. More persistent rain will spread over the western half of the country as Saturday progresses and temps will again hit 12-16 degrees.

Rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday night, occasionally turning heavy, before clearing early on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be clear early before widespread showers sweep in from the west, turning heavy at times with a chance of hail in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 12-15 degrees.

Easter Monday will feel much cooler and bring with it a mix of sunny spells and showers, some possibly heavy with hail, while temperatures will reach just 9-12 degrees.