Temperatures could reach up to 16 degrees in parts of Ireland today as the sunny weather is set to continue for the entire country, while in the UK forecasters are expecting the warmest day of the year so far.

Met Éireann said: “Today will be dry and mostly sunny, but breezy too, in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Some cloud may affect southern and southwestern counties at times. Top temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, warmest across the midlands and northwest.”

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office said: “Temperatures could exceed 19 Celsius across parts of north west Scotland, which would make today the warmest day of the year so far.”

For many, away from eastern and southern coasts, it will feel warm in the spring sunshine today.



The fine weather today follows extensive sunshine yesterday, with over 11 hours of sun recorded at Dublin Airport and over 10 hours in Belmullet Co Mayo.

It will stay dry tonight, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Temperatures will drop back to between 4 and 8 degrees generally, but it will fall to freezing locally with light frost possible.

Met Éireann said the dry weather is set to continue across most of the country tomorrow, however it will be somewhat cloudier with the best of any sunny spells in the northeast and east. A few showers will mainly affect the southwest and west later and it will be a little cooler in general with highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

Sunday night will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, however well scattered showers will occur too in lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees.

Met Éireann said there will be a bright start to next week, with “long spells of spring sunshine” being forecast across most areas on Monday. Well scattered showers in the morning will die out to give way to top temperatures of 10 to 17 degrees – warmest across the west, and coolest across east and southeast counties.

“Current indications showing a good deal of dry and sunny weather well into next week,” Met Éireann said.

"Very mild or even warm in sunshine, with best values across the western half of the country, as temperatures climb into the mid or even high teens.”