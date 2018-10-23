Ireland's warm October is coming to an end, with the mercury poised to plummet over the bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures to plunge ahead of bank holiday weekend as cold front moves in

Met Éireann said there will be a "noticeable contrast" in the temperatures from today and tomorrow into Thursday.

The temperature could even drop below freezing on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"It's thanks to a north-westerly air flow that will be coming over the country," a forecaster told the Irish Independent.

"The average for this time of year is around 11C to 13C, but it will be some degrees below that."

In recent days, temperatures have been as high as 17C, though the warm weather will soon be behind us.

A cold front will approach the north-west coast early on Thursday night with rain that will become persistent.

The cold front and rainfall will then sweep south-east during the night, bringing a much colder Arctic air mass across the country.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, daytime temperatures will drop as low as 7C, while conditions will also be breezy, bringing a wind-chill factor.

Temperatures in the early hours of Sunday morning could be as low as -1C.

"There will be a chance of some frost," according to the forecaster.

There is also a risk of heavy showers on Friday, especially in coastal areas of the north and west, which could even be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Maximum temperatures will peak at 7C to 11C in fresh and blustery winds.

Met Éireann said that early indications for the weekend suggested it would be cold and windy with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy and could be thundery and with hail.

Daytime temperatures will peak in the high single figures and there will be a risk of frost, especially on Sunday night.

However, the outlook for today and tomorrow's weather remains good, with temperatures of around 12C to 16C.

Irish Independent