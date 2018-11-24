Temperatures to plummet below freezing tonight as storm force gales due next week

The mercury is set to drop to -1C tonight as frost covers part of the country.

The cold weather will be the start of what looks like being a wet, miserable week, according to Met Éireann.

Sunny spells this weekend will be interrupted by showers moving in from the East. The best of the sunny breaks today, Saturday, will be seen in Connacht and Ulster with temperatures predicted between 7C and 10C.

Sunday will be colder however. Overnight frost will clear leaving dry spells in most areas but scattered showers coming from the East will affect Leinster and Ulster and north-easterly breezes will make the 4C to 6C temperature feel colder.

The weather will be unchanged on Monday as some sunny spells will be interrupted by showers and temperatures look likely to remain between 4C and 6C. Cloud and rain will push in overnight on Monday with some heavy rainfall expected for Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures will approach freezing point again, so frost is likely into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will begin to rise from Tuesday, but so too will rain and wind levels. Highs of 10C to 13C will be offset by wet and blustery weather with outbreaks of heavy downpours.

Tuesday night will see strong winds with the potential for “severe and damaging gusts”. The extent of the wind is not yet known but Met Éireann says that there is a possibility of storm force gales in coastal counties.

Early estimations are that the weather will continue to worsen on Wednesday. While temperatures look to reach 13C to 15C, it is likely to be very wet and windy with gusty winds and rain prevailing into the night.

Further spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue into the end of the week.

Online Editors