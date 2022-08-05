Temperatures to hit mid-20s, Met Éireann says return to heatwave conditions on the way

Temperatures are forecast to hit the mid-20s next week after a largely sunny and warm weekend.

There are sunny spells and temperatures in the 20s forecast by Met Éireann this weekend.

While there are short bouts of showers expected at times in the coming days - particularly in Ulster and parts of Connacht - sunshine and clear spells are expected to dominate.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann have said a wave of high pressure will bring mostly dry weather from the beginning of next week with settled conditions and “gradually increasing temperatures, with the best of the sunshine will be in the south and east”.

Temperatures are expected to rise towards the mid-20s with prolonged spells of sunshine, “bringing generally dry sunny weather”.

This morning will start with sunny spells and a few showers, heaviest in Ulster, but showers should die away through the afternoon leaving long spells of sunshine.

Friday will see highs of 15-19 degrees, warmest in the southeast of the country with light to moderate northwest breezes.

“Early tonight there will be good clear spells, but becoming cloudier especially in Ulster and Connacht with patchy light rain or drizzle developing by Saturday morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, some pockets of mist and fog will develop as winds fall light and variable,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Saturday morning will be dry and sunny in much of the south and east but cloudier conditions, with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times in Connacht and Ulster.

More unsettled conditions will spread to all parts for a time by early afternoon but it will become drier by evening with some hazy sunny spells developing with highs of 16-21, warmest in the southeast.

Sunday will begin dry with sunny spells but patchy cloud and a few light showers will develop through the middle of the day before a return to sunny spells by evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees will see out the weekend.

High pressure will bring mostly dry, settled conditions and gradually increasing temperatures, the best of the sunshine will be in the south and east next week.

After a fairly bright start on Monday, cloud will increase from the northwest with the chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle developing, mostly over the northern half of the country. The best chance of the hazy sunny spells persisting will be in Munster and south Leinster. Highs will reach 23 degrees in places, Met Éireann said.

Tuesday will see good sunny spells in the south and east but again cloudier in the north and west while generally staying dry as highs will reach 23 degrees once again.

From Wednesday onwards, high pressure will likely continue to dominate, “bringing generally dry sunny weather and highest temperatures increasing into the mid-twenties,” Met Éireann said.