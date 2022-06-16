Temperatures to hit 22 degrees today – but hayfever sufferers warned of ‘very high’ pollen count

Temperatures are set to hit 22 degrees today as the warm spell continues.

Met Éireann said the north and west will be cloudy with patchy rain at times this morning, but it will brighten up in the afternoon. Temperatures in the north and west will range between 15 and 19 degrees. Elsewhere it will be warmer with sunshine becoming widespread, in highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees.

It will stay dry and clear across much of Leinster and Munster tonight. It will be cloudier elsewhere with rain. In west Ulster and in Connacht the rain will be heavier and more prolonged towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees are forecast.

Met Éireann said it will be dry, warm and sunny to start across south Leinster and south Munster tomorrow, Friday. It will be cloudier and cooler elsewhere with rain becoming more persistent from the northwest and moving south-eastwards. However, the south and southeast will likely stay dry throughout the day. Highest temperatures in Munster and southeast Leinster will reach 20 to 23 degrees, with temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees forecast elsewhere – coolest near northwest coasts.

Friday night will be dry with clear spells developing and lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

However, hayfever sufferers are warned to take care of themselves as the pollen count has been ranked as ‘VH’ (very high) for Leinster and Munster over the next two days, and ‘H’ (high) for Connacht and Ulster.

Met Éireann said on Saturday cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers – mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are expected.

Scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere and lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Met Éireann said sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

It will turn chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures dropping to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon.

"Current indications suggest next week will continue somewhat unsettled with some spells of sunshine and showers at times. Temperatures will be closer to normal for the time of year with mainly light winds freshening at times on Wednesday,” Met Éireann said.