MET Éireann says temperatures are to hit highs of 20 degrees in parts of the country this week, but unsettled conditions are also in store for the Bank Holiday weekend.

MET Éireann says temperatures are to hit highs of 20 degrees in parts of the country this week, but unsettled conditions are also in store for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures to hit 20C this week - but unsettled conditions also in store

Leinster will experience the best of the weather this week with dry, warm conditions expected in the east and south.

Sunny spells are predicted for Thursday with temperatures reaching highs of 16 to 20 degrees.

Thursday night is set to b e humid with lowest temperatures of 13 and 14 degrees.

However, sunshine will make way for rain on Friday, which will clear eastwards throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be between 16 to 18 degrees for most of the week and winds will be light to moderate southwesterly.

"Unsettled conditions are likely to continue over the Bank Holiday weekend," Met Éireann said.

Online Editors