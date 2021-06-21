An overcast morning is to make way for a sunny day to mark the Summer Solstice.

A dull start to the week will quickly make way for a sunny Monday afternoon and evening as temperatures are to hit 19 degrees today.

The overcast start to the longest day of sunlight of the year will see some patchy rain and drizzle in Munster and South Leinster but bright, sunny weather will sweep from the North and West across the entire country by afternoon.

“This will extend to all areas through the morning with just a few stray showers developing in the northwest. Warmest over Leinster and Munster with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

It will be cooler over Connacht and Ulster with highs of 13-17 degrees with occasional strong breezes along the coast.

Ireland is forecast to have just shy of 17 hours of daylight for the Summer Solstice today, but from morning twilight at 4:14am this morning until complete sunset tonight just before 11pm, it is close to 19 hours of light.

Pollen counts are also high, with grass pollen particularly high early in the week this week, worst in Leinster on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will begin dry with good spells of sunshine but unfortunately will be an inverse of Monday as clouds will push in from the Northwest through the morning with rain and drizzle following in the afternoon.

The West and North will see most of the rain while the South and East will be more overcast and dry. The South and the East will see temperatures of 15-19, but it will be cooler in the North and West.

It is forecast to be an unsettled week with outbreaks of rain and sunshine in parts on Wednesday before a more overcast and dull day on Thursday for most of the nation, as temperatures hover between 15 and 20 degrees during the day.

Friday will be a showery day, heavier in coastal areas but Met Éireann predict this will give way to a clear and settled weekend with the potential for sunny spells.

“Current indications suggest that there will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend with sunny spells but still with some rain and showers at times. Highest temperatures generally in the high teens,” the forecaster said.

