It will be a wet and windy start to the day but Ireland is set to enjoy a burst of heat this week with temperatures rising to 18C degrees.

It will be a wet and windy start to the day but Ireland is set to enjoy a burst of heat this week with temperatures rising to 18C degrees.

Temperatures set to soar this week as 'African air plume' brings mini-heatwave to Ireland

Europe is set to enjoy a week-long mini-heatwave from Monday as a burst of hot air travels across the continent from North Africa.

A 2,414km 'African air plume' will reach Southern Europe today before rising towards Ireland and the UK, according to The UK Met Office. While Ireland will miss the brunt of the heatwave, temperatures are expected to rise until Thursday when they'll possibly peak at 18C degrees.

The rain is also expected to hold off for the day with bright and dry conditions on the cards, according to Met Eireann. Wednesday will also be a warmer than average day for this time of year with highs of 17C degrees forecast. However, it will be a rainy day along the west coast and generally cloudy elsewhere.

Across the Irish Sea, temperatures in parts of Britain are expected to reach a sweltering 27C degrees. The good weather isn't expected to last too long with cooler temperatures forecast for the weekend.

Meanwhile, it will be a wet and windy start to the week as Met Eireann issues two yellow alerts for Monday. A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country and will remain in place between 9am today and 6am on Tuesday. Gales will be coming in from the southwest at speeds of 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 80 and 110 km/h.

Widespread rain is expected to develop over the course of the day, turning persistent and heavy before nightfall.

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Sligo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. It's due to kick in at 9am today and will remain until 9am on Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm are forecast with a risk of localised spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of between 11 and 13C degrees are predicted. The rain will continue into Tuesday morning over eastern counties but it is expected to clear quickly. Showers and sunny spells are on the cards and the heavy winds are expected to decrease later in the day.

Otherwise Tuesday will be a mild day with highest temperatures of between 13 and 16C degrees.

Online Editors