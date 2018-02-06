Temperatures have plunged all over the country as Ireland suffers under a snow-ice warning and a low temperature warning this evening.

Temperatures plunge all over the country as Ireland suffers under two cold weather warnings

Met Éireann issued a low temperature warning this afternoon, which took effect from 4pm this afternoon and will run 4am Wednesday morning.

The warning reads; "Extremely cold after dark and into daytime Wednesday. Air temperatures will fall back to -3 or -4 degrees, coldest away from the Atlantic, and even colder over lying snow." At 7pm this evening, the weather station in Gurteen in Tipperary was already reading a temperature of -1C, while the station in Mullingar had a similar reading.

Wintry showers affecting some N&W counties will become incr. isolated overnight w/ most areas becoming dry w/ long clear spells. A very cold night w/ severe frost/ice forming widely. Min. temps 0 to -4°C in mostly light breezes. Becoming overcast w/ drizzle near W coasts by morn. pic.twitter.com/SuyYrvHezi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2018

A number of locations around the country, including Dublin Airport, Knock Airport and Moorepark in Cork, recorded the temperature at 7pm as 0C. By 9pm, 15 of the 25 weather stations dotted around the country recorded temperatures of 0C or lower.

AA Roadwatch are reporting that the Sally Gap in Wicklow is impassable, while snow is also affecting roads in Donegal and Cavan this evening. The freezing conditions come as forecasters warn that the cold snap is now set to continue for the rest of the week.

The thin band of sleet and snow was moving across the country yesterday evening. Photo: Met Éireann

A nationwide Status Yellow snow and ice warning came into effect this morning - with up to 3cm of snow expected by dawn. It was the second snow-ice warning to hit the country within 24 hours.

The snow-ice warning runs up to midnight tonight, with the worst of the snow showers expected in the north and west of the country.

And there is no relief due, as Met Éireann predicts the "raw" weather to continue until at least Sunday.

Speaking on RTE Radio One this morning, forecaster Liz Walsh said the "cold, wintry shower episodes" will "lead to further snow". "It is set to be very cold, especially in the midlands and the east," Ms Walsh said.

"Temperatures tonight will drop to -4 and -5 degrees. "This will in turn allow a freezing fog to develop. It'll be less cold near the Atlantic seaboard, with patchy rain and drizzle.

"Wednesday will turn into a damp, cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle." "And the undulating pattern between cold and less cold will continue until Sunday." Temperatures dropped to just -2C with bitter north-westerly winds last night.

But Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said the snowfall will be nothing compared to the 'Big Freeze' experienced during the winter of 2010-11 that brought much of the country to a standstill. "I don't expect it to be a major problem," he told the Irish Independent last night. "Even total amounts will be relatively small."

However, frost will be an issue for much of the country today as sub-zero temperatures overnight will leave roads and footpaths slippery. Black ice could also be a problem for drivers on the roads today, according to Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority. "Just because there's no snow on the roads, don't think 'we've dodged this one'," he said.

