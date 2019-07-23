Temperatures of 26C and dry weather expected but heavy rain to make return

Make the most of today's sunshine, because the rain is making a return tomorrow.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said it would be hot again today, before the rain makes an unwelcome return.

"We're looking at temperatures from 20C to as high as 25C or 26C," she said. "There will be a lot of dry weather. The best of the sunshine will be in the east on both days.

"On Wednesday, the temperature will be a few degrees down, more like 20C to 22C. We'll see more in the way of rain.

"There will be heavy rain overnight on Wednesday evening going into Thursday, especially over the western half. Temperatures will still be about 20C to 25C, so still warm and humid."

There will be heavy downpours on Thursday over the western half of the country, with the risk of spot flooding. Friday will see a mixture of sunny spells and showers.

Irish Independent