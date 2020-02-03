Temperatures drop to -2C as winds reach 100 km/h

An unsettled week of weather lies ahead with temperatures dropping to -2C, and wind gusts reaching up to 10 0km/h.

Met Eireann have issued a yellow wind warning for four counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The warning was issued on Monday and will remain in place until 6am on Tuesday morning. Met Eireann also issued a status yellow gale warning on coastal waters.

Today will see breaks of sun with scattered showers, according to Met Éireann. In Connacht and Ulster, it's expected to become more wintry, while the south and southeast of the country will experience dry and bright weather. Top temperatures will be between 6 and 8 degrees.

Tonight will see widespread and wintry showers early in the evening - but it will become blustery overnight, especially in Ulster which will be very windy along coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with showers clearing towards the morning.

The wind from Monday night will carry over into Tuesday morning with fresh northwest winds, but with ease through the afternoon. It'll be a dry and sunny day with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Tuesday night will be cold with widespread sharp and severe frost with minimum temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees with light breezes.

It will be mostly dry on Wednesday but rather cold with moderate southerly winds with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Temperatures will just stay above freezing on Wednesday night, though frost may form in parts of Ireland, with temperatures dropping to between 0 and 5 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mainly dry and cloudy with highs of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

Friday will start out dry but rain is expected towards the evening.As the day goes on, there will be mild winds over most of the country, with highest temperatures between 10 to 12 degrees.

Early forecasts for next weekend show unsettled weather with spells of wet and windy weather and possibly very windy conditions on Sunday.