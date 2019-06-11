After some recent sunny spells, more mixed conditions and cooler temperatures are on the horizon.

'Temperatures below average' as Met Eireann forecast wind and rain for the week

Met Éireann forecaster Elisabeth Coleman said the current temperatures are still about two degrees below the average for this time of the year.

“There is a low pressure system around the British Isles that will bring outbreaks of rain throughout the week and especially around Friday,” she said.

Ms Coleman said the current sunny spell will continue through most of today with only “a few scattered showers later on.”

Today’s highest temperatures will be around 14 to 17 degrees with the midlands getting the best of the weather.

Throughout the night, rain will then spread from the southeast and bring fresh to strong winds with it.

Tomorrow, the rain will extend across the country with some dry patches in between. The highest quantities of rain are expected on the east coast.

“It will be a little cooler tomorrow because of the cloud cover. It is also going to be quite windy and fresh with strong breezes from the north,” said Ms Coleman.

The expected highest temperatures for Wednesday are a cool 12 to 15 degrees, with the lowest values in the east.

And Thursday morning is then expected to be rainy on the east coast, throughout the day the rain will become less.

“The cloud cover will be quite thick but there are bright spots in between. Overall it will be better than Wednesday but not as nice as today," Ms Coleman said.

“It will stay quite cool though with the highest temperatures around 12 to 13 degrees.”

Friday will then see outbreaks of rain, especially around the west and the south of Ireland.

Throughout the weekend it will be a bit brighter again, with only scattered showers throughout Ireland.

Temperatures are expected to be around 13 to 15 degrees on Saturday, and a slightly warmer 14 to 16 degrees on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Ms Coleman warned: “The incoming low pressure system makes it quite hard to predict this weekend’s forecast.”

Online Editors