Talking about the weather is the universal ice-breaker' - why we adore our weather forecasters

We Irish love talking about the weather. And those who forecast our storms, rain and sunny days have earned a special place in our hearts.

The recent announcement that meteorological goddess Jean Byrne has retired from Met Éireann and will no longer grace our screens was a body-blow to the nation.

Jean breezed into our lives and living rooms when she joined the forecast division in 1996. Without her soothing, familiar presence, life is a bit more cloudy and grey.

But before Jean, the glorious Evelyn Cusack, the rock-solid Gerry Fleming and the earnest Dr Aidan Nulty all held us in thrall.

Then came Martin King to brighten up our lives, and who doesn’t love Deric Hartigan?

The rise in the popularity of meteorological forecasters has increased over the years.

The new and game-changing ‘dial-a-weather forecast’ service was launched in 1967 by the then minister for posts and telegraphs and future president of Ireland, Erskine Childers.

At the launch, Mr Childers was filmed calling the weather line and stating that it was “working very well. Cloudy and dry with a slight drizzle. And I would like to congratulate the Department of Post and Telegraph. The girl has a most charming voice, which is of great importance”.

In 1988, RTÉ weather bulletins were transformed. They went from a static map with stick-on clouds, rain, and sun symbols to modern electronic graphics.

A new weather data system was installed at RTÉ studios with more frequent weather broadcasts presented in a more familiar and demonstrative way.

Bill Giles, the senior weather presenter at the BBC, came to Dublin to help train Irish staff in the art of weather broadcasting.

In October 1994, with the advent of satellites and computer technology, the science of weather forecasting changed dramatically again.

Met Éireann launched a radar system that further enhanced its broadcasts and made short-term forecasting more accurate.

And so, our collective love affair with the weather was sealed. We love it, but why?

“I hope you don’t want me to talk about how people like me because that’s not very Irish,” laughed Joanna Donnelly, the sunniest of all forecasters beamed into our lives.

Joanna thinks the universality of the topic is what makes people interested in the weather and, in turn, forecasters.

“I think generally people love the weather because we are subject to it. It’s not something very many people really understand, and yet we are at its mercy every day,” said Joanna.

“Also, talking about the weather is the universal ice-breaker. You’re not going to offend anybody talking about the weather. It’s not like religion or politics.”

Although Joanna has been with Met Éireann since 1995, she resisted TV broadcasting until 2016.

“I had a good laugh the other day. I have a Google alert set up which tells me whenever my name is in the paper. There was an article about the complaints we get at Met Éireann,” she said.

“And, of course, the silliest of complaints were printed, one being that I didn’t wear green on St Patrick’s Day.”

Melting into laughter, Joanna said: “Are you out of your mind that you actually sat down and wrote a letter to the national meteorological service to tell them that one of their professional meteorologists wasn’t wearing green?

“That’s just a funny example, but I didn’t want to be on TV for a long, long time because I had no interest in people talking about what I was wearing and how I looked.

“I am a scientist and a professional meteorologist. I’m there to do a job, and as far as I am concerned, as long as I am clean, presentable and have my hair brushed, that’s as much as you can expect.

“I resisted television just to protect myself from that kind of nonsense.

“By the time I did go on TV, I was a mature woman. I was beyond feeling bothered if people were going to talk about how I looked.”

Joanna added: “I always knew that the meteorologists in Met Éireann were popular. I’ve worked with Gerard Fleming forever and, before that, with Aidan Nulty. These are two giant names in weather forecasting.

“But in saying that, I didn’t really appreciate fully what it meant to have a following as such until I was broadcasting on TV myself. People take the weather very seriously.

“I was walking through the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords, and a lady stopped me and grabbed me – she frightened the living daylights out of me – but then she said she loved me.

“She was being lovely, of course, and I thanked her, but it was certainly a moment that stands out.”