Sweltering Sunday as temperatures expected to hit 25C

Temperatures will hit a sweltering 25C in many areas today when people can enjoy some glorious sunshine and balmy weather to lift their spirits.

Warm, dry and mostly sunny conditions yesterday brought crowds to the seaside and leisure spots - and today promises to be another pleasant day with the best of the weather in Munster and south Leinster.

"Enjoy the sunshine, put on the sunscreen and most importantly adhere to HSE guidelines out on the beaches by keeping social distancing," said Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes.

"Temperatures on Sunday will get up to 19C to 25C in the south, in Munster and south Leinster, although it will be a little cooler on the coasts when sea breezes pick up," he said. The midlands will also enjoy warm temperatures today.

There will be a chance of a little more cloud along the north-east over Ulster and north Leinster today, where temperatures will rise to 19C to 22C. "Temperatures will keep up in the high teens to low 20s over the next couple of days," he said, although there is a risk of some thundery bursts of rain tomorrow evening and later in the week, especially in the east.

"We're cautious there will be some good dry spells this week, especially in the west," he said.

Tonight is expected to be mild and humid and most areas will be dry but there's a possibility of some showers developing overnight in parts of Ulster and east Leinster.

Tomorrow will be dry over much of Munster and Connacht with sunny spells. However, heavy or thundery showers will move in from the east and will affect much of Leinster and Ulster.

Highest temperatures will be 18C to 24C. It will be warmest in south Leinster and Munster. There will be light variable breezes.

By tomorrow night, heavy or thundery showers will continue in north Leinster and east Ulster.

Tuesday will stay warm. The morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon, some possibly heavy. Highest temperatures of 19C to 24C overall, and a degree or two cooler on some coasts with light variable or northerly breezes. Tuesday night will be very mild and will be mainly dry.

Wednesday will continue warm with sunny spells. There will be a good deal of dry weather, but there's a possibility of some heavy showers developing through the second half of the day. Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C degrees with light northerly breezes are forecast.

And on Thursday, it will start mainly dry. But some showers may develop during the afternoon and evening and continue into the night.

Met Éireann stated that current indications suggest that Friday and next weekend will be more unsettled with showers becoming heavy and more widespread. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 20s.

Safety advice was also issued by the roads and water safety agencies, urging the public to remain aware of potential dangers on the highways and along sea and lake shores as people enjoy the summer weather.

Sunday Independent